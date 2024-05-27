DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

edv3ctor & Friends

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 27 May, 2:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Finishing off our Bank Holiday celebrations we welcome one of the finest DJs in Leeds and a true selector in every sense of the word. Belgrave resident, Simpatico Sessions regular and Eastern Bloc records alumni edv3ctor will be inviting a load of pals dow...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by BELGRAVE MUSIC HALL.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

edv3ctor

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

