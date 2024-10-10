Top track

The Long Ryders 'Native Sons' anniversary tour

Oran Mor
Thu, 10 Oct, 7:00 pm
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Long Ryders

Often credited as founders of the alt-country movement, The Long Ryders add a rough-hewn edge to the typically sentimental country sound. The first new Long Ryders’ studio album for 30 years, Psychedelic Country Soul, was released in 2019, and the fact tha Read more

Event information

The Long Ryders ’Native Sons’ 40th Anniversary Tour 1984-2024

The Long Ryders were the founders of Alt-country, a musical genre which did not exist before they burned so brightly in the eighties, and are a key link in the Americana chain, uniting Gram Par...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Long Ryders

Venue

Oran Mor

Byres Rd, Glasgow G12 8QX
Doors open7:00 pm
600 capacity

