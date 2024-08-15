DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Komfortrauschen

The Waiting Room
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Forget what you think you know about live techno. Forget drum machines. Forget laptops. Forget pre- made loops. Komfortrauschen is a live band that looks and sounds like no other. The German trio brings mechanical rhythm, acid guitars and thundering bass w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Komfortrauschen

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

