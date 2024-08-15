DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Forget what you think you know about live techno. Forget drum machines. Forget laptops. Forget pre- made loops. Komfortrauschen is a live band that looks and sounds like no other. The German trio brings mechanical rhythm, acid guitars and thundering bass w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.