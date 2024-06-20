DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ryan Davis (solo)

Servant Jazz Quarters
Thu, 20 Jun, 8:00 pm
London
£17
About

American singer-songwriter Ryan Davis celebrates the UK release of critically acclaimed debut 'Dancing on the Edge' via Tough Love Records with intimate, solo tour of the UK.

7.9 - Pitchfork

Aquarium Drunkard - Best of 2023

“This is the sound of someone...

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
Lineup

Ryan Davis

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open8:00 pm
75 capacity
Accessibility information

