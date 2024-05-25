DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sucker Punch: Vol Cxnt

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
TheatreNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Locked away, a young woman named Babydoll retreats to a Cxnty fantasy world where she is free to go wherever her mind takes her. Determined to fight for real freedom, she finds four women -- Rocket, Blondie, Amber and Sweet Pea -- to join together to escap...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Cxn
$
Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.