Devin Wild, Keltek, Lauren Valentine and more

The Meadows
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
From $25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Kingsland & Hard Dance NYC Present

devinwildnl + keltekmusic NYC 🗽

FRESHLY OUT OF @edc_lasvegas TO BROOKLYN!

Special Guests: @djlaurenx3valentine @4yu.music @b3njidj @badgrizz @montoni.dj

THE UNDERGORUND - OUTDOORS

FT SOME OF NYCS BEST DJS

@zod...

This is a 19+ event
The Kingsland & Hard Dance NYC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Devin Wild, KELTEK

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

