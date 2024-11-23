Top track

Blue Lab Beats - Blue Skies

Blue Lab Beats with guests

Hackney Church
Sat, 23 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
£22.50

Blue Lab Beats - Blue Skies
About

Consisting of groundbreaking producer, NK-OK and the formidable multi-instrumentalist, Mr. DM, Blue Lab Beats is one of the fastest-rising production duos in the world right now. The pair seamlessly fuse Jazz, Hip-hop, Afrobeats, Soul and Electronica genre...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Serious.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blue Lab Beats

Venue

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Doors open 7:00 pm
1800 capacity
Accessibility information

