DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sound of Cloud Presents: Departed

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsNew York
$37.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sound of Cloud Presents: Departed with Chus, La Santa, Ben Arsenal, Dev, and Michael Anthony Saturday June 8th.

Limited Capacity Event.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Sound of Cloud.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chus

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.