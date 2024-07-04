DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dean Johnson

The Waiting Room
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£18.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents 

DEAN JOHNSON

+ Special Guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dean Johnson

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.