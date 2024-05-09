DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Acoustic Night w/ Maystones

The Forge at The Lower Third
Thu, 9 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Maystones are a five-piece rock band from Hertfordshire starting to make some real waves in the alternative rock scene. Fresh off the back of a successful 2023 including sold out shows at the Water Rats in Kings Cross, and a major festival debut on the Thi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge at The Lower Third

26 Denmark Street, London, WC2H 0LA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

