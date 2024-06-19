DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Echoes of Prince

The Jazz Cafe
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

One of the very best live celebrations of Prince finally makes it to Jazz Cafe, celebrating the Purple One who would have turned 66 this June, and also the incredible Purple Rain album which turns 40 years old on the 25th.

Created by the Parisian funk ban...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.