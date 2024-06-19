DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
One of the very best live celebrations of Prince finally makes it to Jazz Cafe, celebrating the Purple One who would have turned 66 this June, and also the incredible Purple Rain album which turns 40 years old on the 25th.
Created by the Parisian funk ban...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.