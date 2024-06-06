Top track

Power Trip - CROSSBREAKER

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Power Trip

The Glass House
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$52.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Power Trip - CROSSBREAKER
Got a code?

About

Power Trip are a real band - like no other. Their raw energy, musical proficiency, perfect song structure, rich tones, fierce riffs, persecution and collective attitude has seeded them as one of the most prolific underground staples in the U.S. metal, punk...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Power Trip, Soul Glo, SPY

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.