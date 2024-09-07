Top track

The Lemon Twigs - My Golden Years

The Lemon Twigs

Hangar 34
Sat, 7 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Lemon Twigs

As theatrical as they are referential, The Lemon Twigs are indie rock brother duo Brian and Michael D’Addario. Based in Long Island, the pair’s vintage sound (and look) takes cues from the baroque rock, glam rock and power pop of the ’60s and ’70s. On 2020 Read more

Event information

HSP PRSNTS: The Lemon Twigs at Hangar 34 on 7th September 2024.

Under 16s accompanied by an adult
Presented by HSP PRSNTS.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lemon Twigs

Venue

Hangar 34

34 Greenland St, Liverpool L1 0BS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

