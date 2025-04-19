DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Slug Fest vol 2

Bronson
Sat, 19 Apr 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Slug Fest Vol 2

dopo il successo della prima edizione, torniamo al Bronson Club nel 2025!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Slug Gore

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

