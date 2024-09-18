Top track

Lysistrata + It It Anita

Sala Upload
Wed, 18 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€17.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Asylum
Este 2024 despediremos el verano con la energética mezcla de post-rock, noise y math rock y el desparpajo del trío francés Lysistrata. Después de actuar en junio en el Actitud Fest, volverán a la península en septiembre para girar junto a los belgas It I...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

It It Anita, Lysistrata

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

