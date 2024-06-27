Top track

WXPN Welcomes Strand of Oaks

Arden Gild Hall
Thu, 27 Jun, 6:00 pm
$27.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Arden Concerts presents Strand of Oaks solo outside on the Arden Shady Grove Stage performing songs from his wonderful new album Miracle Focus!

Hello! Tim here. My band is called Strand of Oaks. This is my eighth record and it’s called Miracle Focus.

I s...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Arden Club Inc..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Strand of Oaks

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

