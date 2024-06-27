DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arden Concerts presents Strand of Oaks solo outside on the Arden Shady Grove Stage performing songs from his wonderful new album Miracle Focus!
Hello! Tim here. My band is called Strand of Oaks. This is my eighth record and it’s called Miracle Focus.
I s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.