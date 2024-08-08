Top track

Kam DeLa "The Midnight Snack" Release Show

MilkBoy
Thu, 8 Aug, 7:00 pm
$20.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kam DeLa - "The Midnight Snack" Release Show with Rae. Diaz + Ania Hoo - Sounds by Xio & Jon Jukebox at MilkBoy

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://milkboyphilly.com/faq/ for venue details

This is a 21+ event
Rising Sun Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

