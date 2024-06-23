DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sun, 23 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday June 23rd

6pm doors

Adv $25 | Dos $30

---TERRANCE SIMIEN---Two-time grammy winner --- Representing 2x GRAMMY award winning, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience | 40 years of legendary live performances | Tours w/ Los Lobos, Dave Matthews B...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress & Rhythm and Roots
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

