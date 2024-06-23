DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday June 23rd
6pm doors
Adv $25 | Dos $30
---TERRANCE SIMIEN---Two-time grammy winner --- Representing 2x GRAMMY award winning, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience | 40 years of legendary live performances | Tours w/ Los Lobos, Dave Matthews B...
