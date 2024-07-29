Top track

Blind Girls - Burial

Heavenly Blue(MI) / Blind Girls(AUS) / New Forms

Coco's Clubhouse
Mon, 29 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsAllston
$14.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Blind Girls
https://www.instagram.com/blindgirlss/

Heavenly Blue
https://www.instagram.com/heavenlyblue_intl/

New Forms
https://www.instagram.com/newforms.tv/

7PM Doors / 8PM Show
21+ W/ID - $12ADV/$15 @Door

This is an 21+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

New Forms, Blind Girls

Venue

Coco's Clubhouse

Cleveland Circle, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

