DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all Basket Cases, it’s time to go back to the golden age of pop punk.
Come join us as we scream our hearts out to Offspring, Blink 182, Green Day, New Found Glory and every band that will leave you thinking...What’s My Age Again!?
DJs will also b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.