What's My Age Again? - Pop Punk Party

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 8 Jun, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Calling all Basket Cases, it’s time to go back to the golden age of pop punk.

Come join us as we scream our hearts out to Offspring, Blink 182, Green Day, New Found Glory and every band that will leave you thinking...What’s My Age Again!?

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

