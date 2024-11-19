Top track

Inside Your Head

Gioli & Assia

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Tue, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Giolì & Assia

Melding together techno melodies with spiritual storytelling and flashes of cello, drums, guitar and handpan, Giolì and Assia are some of Sicily’s finest dance music exports. Originally a solo project by Giolì, the duo met online in 2014 and quickly bonded Read more

Event information

Le voyage de Giolì & Assia a commencé par une rencontre en ligne imprévue, mais presque destinée, alimentée par une passion commune pour la musique qui se traduira par des vidéos captivantes qui prendront rapidement d’assaut Internet. Après avoir captivé l...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Giolì & Assia

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

