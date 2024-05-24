Top track

Julia Piedade - Solstice

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Julia Piedade (+ Chloé Plancoulaine)

Les Trois Baudets
Fri, 24 May, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Julia Piedade - Solstice
Got a code?

About

Artiste aux multiples facettes, Julia Piedade nous embarque dans un voyage entre la France et son Brésil natal à travers sa douce poésie franco-brésilienne infusée de symboles mystiques. La sonorité moderne de sa rencontre avec le producteur Diogo Strausz...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julia Piedade

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.