METH.

YES Basement
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Chicago experimental metal band METH. make their Manchester headlining debut following the release of new LP SHAME on Prosthetic Records.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

meth.

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

