Flow: Y2K Streetwear Market

Espacio 88
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 am
SocialBarcelona
From €2.19
About

Flow: Y2K Streetwear Market vuelve con su versión 4.0 en Espacio 88 en Poblenou el domingo 5 de mayo 🪀 Descubre 25+ marcas seleccionados rigurosamente para traerte lo mejor del streetwear, sportswear y vintage, así como creaciones únicas de upcycling y di...

All ages
Presented by Flea Market Barcelona & Real Vintage Football.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Espacio 88

Carrer De Pamplona 88, 08018 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

