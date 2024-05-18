DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nine X Nine Records presents:
Mike Mooney live at Rough Trade Liverpool
Saturday 18th May Doors 7pm
Support comes for Nine X Nine labelmates The Room
Mike Mooney has had a storied career in the music business, over the years he has had stints in E...
