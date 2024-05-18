Top track

The Psychedelic Furs - The Ghost In You

Mike Mooney (ex-Psychadelic Furs/Spiritualized)

Rough Trade Liverpool
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£13.60

About

Nine X Nine Records presents:

Mike Mooney live at Rough Trade Liverpool

Saturday 18th May  Doors 7pm

Support comes for Nine X Nine labelmates The Room

Mike Mooney has had a storied career in the music business, over the years he has had stints in E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Mooney

Venue

Rough Trade Liverpool

54-56 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 4AF
Doors open7:00 pm
290 capacity

