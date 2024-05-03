DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🎉 La Bringue - RAVE PARTY - LILLE🚀
La Bringue est de retour au Chouga Barrio pour une édition RAVE PARTY : 100% techno, 100% girls only !
Ce qui vous attend :
🎧 Line-up de choc, exclusivement féminin ! Nos talentueuses DJ vont vous faire taper du pie...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.