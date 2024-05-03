Top track

Alignment - Close Your Eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Bringue - RAVE PARTY - LILLE

Chouga Barrio
Fri, 3 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLille
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alignment - Close Your Eyes
Got a code?

About

🎉 La Bringue - RAVE PARTY - LILLE🚀

La Bringue est de retour au Chouga Barrio pour une édition RAVE PARTY : 100% techno, 100% girls only !

Ce qui vous attend :

🎧 Line-up de choc, exclusivement féminin ! Nos talentueuses DJ vont vous faire taper du pie...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Bringue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Chouga Barrio

32 Rue Des Sarrazins, 59000 Lille, France
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.