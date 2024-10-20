Top track

Havington - Trace

Havington - TROUBLED HEART

Badehaus Berlin
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Havington ist ein Indie-Pop-Trio aus Bremen. Die drei Musiker*innen haben in kurzer Zeit schoneiniges erlebt: von Festivalstages wie dem Melt! oder dem SWR 3 New Pop Festival, hektischenFußgängerzonen bis hin zu den verwinkeltsten Bars in Berlin oder Kiel...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Havington

Venue

Badehaus Berlin

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

