DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Valentino Khan excels in everything he does. From producing hip-hop tracks for Grammy-winning artists to pumping out electronic club anthems in superclubs, he is continuously evolving his craft. A heavyweight in his own right, Khan incorporates elements of
Read more
Valentino Khan, the renowned DJ and producer, is set to make a triumphant return to Royale on August 9th, 2024
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.