Valentino Khan

Valentino Khan Presented by Ground Control

Royale Boston
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJ
Boston
$20.40

Valentino Khan
About Valentino Khan

Valentino Khan excels in everything he does. From producing hip-hop tracks for Grammy-winning artists to pumping out electronic club anthems in superclubs, he is continuously evolving his craft. A heavyweight in his own right, Khan incorporates elements of Read more

Event information

Valentino Khan, the renowned DJ and producer, is set to make a triumphant return to Royale on August 9th, 2024

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Royale Boston.
Lineup

Valentino Khan

Venue

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

