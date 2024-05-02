DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JetLag Reggaeton Boatlines

Le Mazette
Thu, 2 May, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €8.16
Reggaeton Boatlines, Jueves Edition : Le 02 mai JetLag hisse les voiles à bord du Mazette pour sa traditionnelle Reggaeton Boatlines !

La première d’une résidence estivale entre jeudis et weekends pour vous faire vivre tout l’été les tumultes des vagues d...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

