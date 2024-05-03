DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Home and Abroad: Afro-centric Global Dance and Drum Party

The Sultan Room
Fri, 3 May, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Home and Abroad: Afro-centric Global Dance and Drum Party

Home and Abroad is a multi-genre Afro-centric global dance and drum party. A sound journey for the musical traveler and dance adventurist. We are a crew of DJs, Percussionists and Dancers that elec...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kareem Supreme, DJ Ouaga

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
280 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.