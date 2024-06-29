Top track

Kutso

Casilino Sky Park
Sat, 29 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fusolab & Soundsrock Agency sono l'utente di presentare:

KUTSO - 15 anni di "Aiutatemi"

Sabato 29 Giugno, nella splendida location del Casilino Sky Park, i kuTso festeggeranno 15 anni dall'uscita del loro primo singolo "Aiutatemi" con un UNICO CONCERT...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Fusolab ETS.

Lineup

kuTso

Venue

Casilino Sky Park

Viale della Bella Villa, 94, 00172 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

