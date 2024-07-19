DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AZ Presents Connecticut Live and Riddim NYC Present: Sanzu

The Meadows
Fri, 19 Jul, 11:00 pm
From $27.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is an 21+ event
Presented by AZ Presents, Connecticut Live and Riddim NYC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Sanzu

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

