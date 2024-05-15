DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Uno spettacolo che racconta le nevrosi quotidiane e riflette sul futuro dell’umanità… ah no scusate questa era la sinossi per l’articolo di FanPage.
Primo spettacolo del Giovane comico romano (introduzione da cabarettista quarantenne di punta della radiot...
Per accedere serve la tessera soci, il costo è 3 euro e vale anche per l'ingresso agli altri eventi d'Italia di RCA affiliata a ASX Asso Locali. Per evitare code all'ingresso fai il pre-tesseramento online.
