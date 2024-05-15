DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fill Pill: Stand-Up Comedy a Roma

Snodo Mandrione
Wed, 15 May, 9:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€11.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Uno spettacolo che racconta le nevrosi quotidiane e riflette sul futuro dell’umanità… ah no scusate questa era la sinossi per l’articolo di FanPage.

Primo spettacolo del Giovane comico romano (introduzione da cabarettista quarantenne di punta della radiot...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Comedy Show

Fill Pill

Snodo Mandrione

Via del Mandrione, 63, 00181 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

Tesseramento

Per accedere serve la tessera soci, il costo è 3 euro e vale anche per l'ingresso agli altri eventi d'Italia di RCA affiliata a ASX Asso Locali. Per evitare code all'ingresso fai il pre-tesseramento online.

https://registrosociasx.it/registrazione?Locale=RC1

