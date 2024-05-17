DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IMMATERIAL

Dabadaba
Fri, 17 May, 8:30 am
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
From €10
Viernes 17 de Mayo:

Día en el Daba: Chuquimamani-Condori + IbonRG

Noche en el Daba: nusar3000 + Meritxell de Soto + Estafa Piramidal b2b Ken Takada

Sábado 18 de Mayo:

Día en el Patio de Tabakalera: Putochinomaricon + Tami T + Nina Emocional + Guayaba (...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chuquimamani-Condori

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 am

