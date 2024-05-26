Top track

Uncle Waffles - Wadibusa (feat. OHP Sage, Pcee, & Djy Biza)

FOMO Summer Nights - Day 2

Kable Club
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
PartyManchester
From £15

About

Summer Nights - Day 2

From sunup 'til sundown, we're throwing the ultimate summer weekend!

Take the party to the next level as we dive into the night thrills at Kable. Join us for non-stop vibes from dusk till dawn, featuring the hottest DJs and hosts fr...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by FOMOVRSE.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Kable Club

11-13 New Wakefield St, Manchester M1 5NJ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

FAQs

DRESSCODE

Relaxed be yourself (Heels isn't a must)

PARKING

The venue doesn't offer onsite parking.

Street parking is available in the area.

CLOAKROOM

The venue has a cloakroom, but charge a small fee.

DOOR POLICY

This is a 21+ Event, please bring your valid ID.

The venue has a strict no ID, no entry policy.

Each ticket has been allocated an arrival time.

*PLEASE READ TICKET INFORMATION*

We reserve the right to refuse entry if you arrive after your allocated ticket time. DOORS SHUT @ 11PM. You’ve been told.

