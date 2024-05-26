DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Summer Nights - Day 2
From sunup 'til sundown, we're throwing the ultimate summer weekend!
Take the party to the next level as we dive into the night thrills at Kable. Join us for non-stop vibes from dusk till dawn, featuring the hottest DJs and hosts fr...
Relaxed be yourself (Heels isn't a must)
The venue doesn't offer onsite parking.
Street parking is available in the area.
The venue has a cloakroom, but charge a small fee.
This is a 21+ Event, please bring your valid ID.
The venue has a strict no ID, no entry policy.
Each ticket has been allocated an arrival time.
*PLEASE READ TICKET INFORMATION*
We reserve the right to refuse entry if you arrive after your allocated ticket time. DOORS SHUT @ 11PM. You’ve been told.
