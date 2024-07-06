DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Skatalites 60th Anniversary

EartH
Sat, 6 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £30.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

"Without ska, there is no reggae. Without the Skatalites, there is no ska."

It's hard to overstate the importance of the Skatalites for the development of Jamaican music over the past 60 years.

Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Skatalites

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
