Top track

Lungocosta

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Showcase Corei FringeMI

Villaggio Barona
Sun, 2 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lungocosta
Got a code?

About

Corei è un cloudyboy, un ragazzo delle nuvole. La sua musica nasce dalla vita, dalla quale strappa pagine come se fossero quelle di un diario. Nasce a Genova nel 1997, vive a Bologna venticinque anni, e si trasferisce a Milano nel 2021. Il progetto non int...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Villaggio Barona.

Lineup

Corei

Venue

Villaggio Barona

Via Ettore Ponti 21, 20143 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.