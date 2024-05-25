Top track

Hard Times: David Morales, Tony Humphries

KOKO
Sat, 25 May, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us as we welcome 2 of the greatest Hard Times Events headliners David Morales & Tony Humphries to KOKO as we celebrate 29 years since our first event at the venue.

These giants of the house scene will be joined by a collection of London’s finest.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Morales, Tony Humphries

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open3:00 pm
1500 capacity
