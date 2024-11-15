Top track

SUTCLIFFE NO MORE // ALT TV // BRIGHTER DEATH NOW

The Underworld
Fri, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
£26.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alternative TV, Brighter Death Now, and Sutcliffe No More will come together for an unforgettable musical experience that promises diversity, exclusivity, and a celebration of the multifaceted sides of the scene. These bands are in their own unique style a...

Presented by The Underworld.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brighter Death Now, Alternative TV, Sutcliffe No More

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

