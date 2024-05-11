DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Main Characters Only Presents: The Motive

Colour Factory
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Main Characters Only presents to you: THE MOTIVE

We're gassed to bring you an insane night with the hottest DJs in London all spinning under one roof. If you're a Main Character, this one you don't want to miss.

Kenny Allstar, Changing Currents, Shifalig...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Main Characters Only.
Lineup

Kenny Allstar, AB Dollars, Changing Currents and 3 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

