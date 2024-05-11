DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Main Characters Only presents to you: THE MOTIVE
We're gassed to bring you an insane night with the hottest DJs in London all spinning under one roof. If you're a Main Character, this one you don't want to miss.
Kenny Allstar, Changing Currents, Shifalig...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.