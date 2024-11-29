Top track

The Mouse Outfit - Sit Back (feat. Truthos Mufasa & Black Josh)

The Mouse Outfit

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Mouse Outfit

The Mouse Outfit are a hip-hop production team and live band who make jazz-flavoured hip-hop with global influences. Their 2016 remix project featured tracks from the likes of Mungo’s Hi Fi and Tall Black Guy, and they enlisted the rhymes of IAMDDB for the Read more

Event information

The Mouse Outfit are returning to Belgrave Music Hall for what is set to be another great night. The Manchester hip-hop outfit have been favourites of the Music Hall for a long time so its only right that we get them back one more time

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Mouse Outfit

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

