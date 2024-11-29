DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
The Mouse Outfit are a hip-hop production team and live band who make jazz-flavoured hip-hop with global influences. Their 2016 remix project featured tracks from the likes of Mungo’s Hi Fi and Tall Black Guy, and they enlisted the rhymes of IAMDDB for the
Read more
The Mouse Outfit are returning to Belgrave Music Hall for what is set to be another great night. The Manchester hip-hop outfit have been favourites of the Music Hall for a long time so its only right that we get them back one more time
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs