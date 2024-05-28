Top track

L.S. Dunes - Permanent Rebellion

L.S. Dunes

New Cross Inn
Tue, 28 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

L.S. Dunes

Luminaries from rock's thriving post-punk, and hardcore scenes, guitarist Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance), guitarist Travis Stever (Coheed and Cambria), vocalist Anthony Green (Circa Survive), bassist Tim Payne (Thursday), and drummer Tucker R...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Everything Is Fine, Be Sharp Promotions + New Cross Live.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

