Top track

PARTYNEXTDOOR - F o r C e r t a i n

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerk X Jollof: Memorial Weekend Madness

The Skip
Sat, 25 May, 4:00 pm
PartyDetroit
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

PARTYNEXTDOOR - F o r C e r t a i n
Got a code?

About

DETROIT! The time has come... we're back at The Skip & The Aretha on May 25th for our staple #MemorialWeekendMadness experience! 1 Day, Two Events = a whole lotta vibes! Meet us at The Skip from 4-10 PM for our Free RSVP experience – our CÎROC Limonata fam...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jerk X Jollof.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

The Skip

1234 The Belt, Detroit, Michigan 48226, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.