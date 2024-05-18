Top track

Mark Kavuma & The Banger Factory - David Danced

Mark Kavuma

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

On Saturday, 18th May, it is with great pleasure that we welcome Mark Kavuma to our living room stage for a special live jazz show (two sets).

ABOUT MARK KAVUMA

Discover Kavuma’s music and enter a world where vibes, blues and rhythm collide with gospel,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mark Kavuma

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

