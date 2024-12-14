DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

London Calling Play The Clash

229
Sat, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

AGMP presents

LONDON CALLING PLAY THE CLASH

'London Calling'

45th Anniversary Tour 1979-2024

London Calling celebrate the 45th anniversary of 'London Calling', the 1979 third studio LP album by The Clash.

The Clash released their acclaimed double albu...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

