Emily Nenni

Club Congress
Thu, 11 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$21.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday July 11th

***Artist Presale: April 16th at 10am

7pm

Adv $17 | Dos $20

21+

---EMILY NENNI---Emily Nenni has a confession: she didn't always plan on being a performing artist. "I thought I was just going to be a songwriter," she admits. Cle...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Psyko Steve
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Emily Nenni

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

