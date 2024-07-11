DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday July 11th
***Artist Presale: April 16th at 10am
7pm
Adv $17 | Dos $20
21+
---EMILY NENNI---Emily Nenni has a confession: she didn't always plan on being a performing artist. "I thought I was just going to be a songwriter," she admits. Cle...
