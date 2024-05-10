Top track

9PM IN DETROIT: Drake Vs. Kendrick Night

El Club Detroit
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get ready to move to the rhythm as El Club in Detroit presents a Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar dance party on Friday, May 10th.

Join us for a night of pure energy as we pit the chart-topping hits of Drake against the lyrical prowess of Kendrick Lamar.

This is an 18+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

