ACTE III
Après un Olympia complet en moins d’une minute en mars dernier, Shay annonce deux nouvelles dates le 21 et 22 novembre au Zénith Paris-La Villette !
La rappeuse belge clôturera enfin sa trilogie, au cours de cet « Acte III » qui promet une nouve...
