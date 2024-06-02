DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Resonance - Day 2

Tiní Soundgarden
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJCecina
From €30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

RESONANCE

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da DECIBEL & TINI

Lineup

Azyr, Luca Agnelli

Venue

Tiní Soundgarden

Via Curtatone, 19, 57023 Cecina LI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

