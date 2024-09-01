Top track

Jake Xerxes Fussell - Three Ravens

Jake Xerxes Fussell

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Sun, 1 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
About

Reared in Georgia and now settled in North Carolina, Jake Xerxes Fussell has established himself as a devoted listener and contemplative interpreter of a vast array of so-called folk songs, lovingly sourced from a personal store of favorites. On his latest...

This is a 14+ event. U16s accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Bristol Beacon.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Venue

The Lantern at Bristol Beacon

Colston St, Bristol BS1 5AR
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
2000 capacity

